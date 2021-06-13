Top 5 Ways to Use Jicama

Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes – In only 30 minutes, you can have perfectly easy and traditional creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes made with red bliss potatoes, garlic, milk, and butter. This is the ideal side dish for any occasion. With plenty of butter, whole milk, and, of course, a long roasting of whole garlic, these roasted garlic mashed potatoes elevate a plain potato to the next level. The key to this mash, however, is SOUR CREAM, not an excess of butter! Half butter, a generous quantity of sour cream, and HOT MILK combine to produce the finest texture! This recipe is the quintessential comfort meal. Our creamy mashed potatoes are the ideal partner to the greatest dishes your table has ever seen, thanks to the flavor powerhouse that is handmade roasted garlic. I had friends who attempted to prepare garlic mashed potatoes for our yearly Friendsgiving feast.