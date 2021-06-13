Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Top 5 Ways to Use Jicama

By Sharon Palmer
sharonpalmer.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWondering what to do with that lumpy, bumpy vegetable called jicama? It may be a more uncommon vegetable, but there are plenty of reasons to try this edible Mexican root! The jicama root has many names, including Mexican potato, Chinese potato, sweet turnip, and yam bean. It was originally grown in Mexico, but is now grown across the world, and has been discovered at archaeological sites in Peru that date back to 3000 BC! The most common species is called Pachyrhizus erosus—certainly a mouthful! The two varieties of this species differ in the consistency of the juice they produce: the first, named jicama de leche, produces milky juice, and the more popular one, called jicama de agua, has a more watery and translucent juice.

sharonpalmer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Salt And Pepper#Potato Salad#Veggie Burger#Gut Bacteria#Food Drink#Mexican#Chinese#Prebiotics#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Philippines
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesOne Green Planet

10 Ways to Use Cornbread in Recipes!

Here are another ten inspiring ways to make the heavenly but humble cornbread a little more special. Cornbread is a staple on many a southern table. It is light, fluffy, a little sweet, and goes really well with a big pot of chili. That said, there are other ways to...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Creative Ways To Use Up Leftover Heavy Cream

Heavy cream is one of those ingredients that you generally don't need a full carton of for most recipes. It's often incorporated in smaller amounts to add a splash of richness to the dish, but that leaves you with part of a carton still hanging around in your fridge, waiting to be used up. Luckily, that's a pretty good problem to have — there are so many uses for heavy cream, so that leftover half-carton can help you level up meals for days to come. Whether you're in the mood for something sweet or savory, heavy cream is a wonderful ingredient to have on hand.
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

PINEAPPLE HAM CASSEROLE

This Pineapple Ham Casserole is perfect for any occasion. The combination of pineapple and ham makes for a wonderful flavor and then you top it with a buttery Ritz cracker topping. This casserole is a great way to use up any leftover ham after a holiday too. We served this for Easter a few years ago, since it was just a few people and it was a great addition.
Lifestylejoybileefarm.com

10 Plus Ways to Use Orange Zest

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. Thanks. The most common uses of oranges are for fresh eating, or juice, but there are plenty of ways to use orange zest too. Even if you’re just eating your oranges, save the zest for one of these fun, useful, and sometimes tasty projects. Orange zest is great for culinary, and even some cosmetic, uses.
RecipesOne Green Planet

12 Ways to Use Ketchup in Recipes

Ketchup has remained one of the most popular condiments for a reason. It’s a simple, and essential kitchen creation that goes so well with so many different things. It’s the perfect accompaniment to veggie burgers, hot dogs, and potatoes of all kinds. Unfortunately, many store-bought ketchups are filled with high-fructose corn syrup, salt, and a list of preservatives. Luckily, these natural, homemade recipes below are just as delicious and will remind you of the ketchup you ate as a child.
Recipesrecipes.net

Sausage Cream Cheese Crescent Rolls Recipe

Pillowy crescent rolls are stuffed with cream cheese and sausage to make this 3-ingredient appetizer that cooks in less than 20 minutes. Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Cook sausage in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat for 4 to 5 minutes until no longer pink; drain. Unroll dough and...
Gardeningbinkysculinarycarnival.com

Garlic Scape Pesto & 12 ways to use it!

Garlic Scape Pesto is such a delicious addition to so many recipes! This pesto is dairy free, vegan and gluten free. Perfect for pasta & more!. Garlic is such an easy plant to grow. It basically needs no attention except weeding and fertilization. In most northern areas it is planted around late August or September and left to overwinter. It prefers loamy well drained soil but does well in my clayey soil too. It just can’t tolerate excess moisture.
Recipeskidsactivitiesblog.com

Easy Pineapple Upside Down Cake Recipe

Hunting for a special dessert that looks fancy and harder to make than it actually is? This easy pineapple upside down cake is the perfect dish that will impress your family and friends!. This classic dessert is the perfect combination of buttery, gooey, and tender cake with pieces of sweet...
Recipesthegrownetwork.com

15+ Ways to Use Cleavers—From Dinner to Detox

An annual weed across much of the globe, cleavers are edible and offer numerous medicinal benefits. Here’s how to use cleavers. Plants are great, right? But you don’t always have time to go out and harvest them. Life gets busy. That’s why, today, I am bringing you a plant that is so easy to harvest, it picks itself.
Recipescrazyforcrust.com

Blueberry Zucchini Bread Recipe

Homemade Blueberry Zucchini Bread is so moist and bursting fresh blueberries. This is an easy one-bowl recipe that is a great way to use up fresh zucchini. Plus, it’s freezer-friendly and a fun new way to make quick bread. Pin it now to save for later. Why You’ll Love This...
Recipesrecipes.net

Whole Wheat Rigatoni with Roasted Vegetables Recipe

Rich in Vitamins A and C, enjoy a healthier dish with this whole wheat rigatoni pasta made with roasted acorn squash, tomatoes, and onions. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the squash and onion with 1 tablespoon of the oil; season with salt and pepper and spread in a single layer. Drizzle 2 tablespoons of the oil on another large rimmed baking sheet.
Posted by
Ina Eats In

This chicken dish will blow your mind! Recipe included.

You will love this Parmesan crusted chicken in mushroom sauce! Perfectly crisp and tender chicken infused in rich mushroom sauce with so much flavor. Not only the does mushroom sauce make the chicken taste outstanding, it makes it moist and extra juicy.
Recipesrecipes.net

Miso Salmon With Sake Butter Recipe

Indulge in umami and seafood flavors from this sweet and savory miso salmon recipe—yet another quick and easy dinner idea for you to try! It comes with succulent sake butter that perfectly compliments the miso-glazed fish. Serve the salmon over rice or soba noodles to let them soak up the rich flavors. Paired with baked asparagus and cheesecake strawberries, it makes a fancy home-cooked meal for an exciting dinner date.
Recipessaltedcaramelgirl.com

Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes – In only 30 minutes, you can have perfectly easy and traditional creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes made with red bliss potatoes, garlic, milk, and butter. This is the ideal side dish for any occasion. With plenty of butter, whole milk, and, of course, a long roasting of whole garlic, these roasted garlic mashed potatoes elevate a plain potato to the next level. The key to this mash, however, is SOUR CREAM, not an excess of butter! Half butter, a generous quantity of sour cream, and HOT MILK combine to produce the finest texture! This recipe is the quintessential comfort meal. Our creamy mashed potatoes are the ideal partner to the greatest dishes your table has ever seen, thanks to the flavor powerhouse that is handmade roasted garlic. I had friends who attempted to prepare garlic mashed potatoes for our yearly Friendsgiving feast.
Recipessweetandsavorymeals.com

Instant Pot Mexican Chili

Instant Pot Mexican Chili is made with taco seasoning, poblano peppers, beef, and beans in a tomato broth. A hearty and delicious recipe, incredibly easy to make in the pressure cooker. Packed with flavor and Mexican seasonings, this Tex-Mex recipe is a must-try. Having an Instant Pot is such a...
Recipestastecooking.com

Bún Bò Xào: Lemongrass Ribeye Steak Noodle Salad

This is so vibrant, fresh and enjoyable; it’s one of my favourite dishes. Add as much variety of greens and rainbow shoots and leaves as you like. Here, I love the crunch, peppery and floral flavours of all sorts of leaves mixed with the invigorating lime, its zest and fiery chillies. True to a Vietnamese-style salad, adding rice noodles to it makes this a complete meal balanced with lots of exciting and exhilarating flavours of the summer season.
Recipesrecipes.net

Pear Butter Recipe

This crockpot pear butter recipe makes a delicious smooth as butter spread, but fat-free. And, boy, do they look dainty in gift-worthy glass jars! It tastes great as a spread on a slice of artisan bread toast or drizzled on top of our savory chicken and waffles. Tips on Making...
Recipesyummology.com

Cheesy Chicken and Rice Casserole

Chicken and Rice Casserole is marinated softened rice with chicken that is cooked in the oven and tastes amazing. This is an easy meal to cook on the days I have little time to drain the rice. I sometimes fry the rice with chicken but I can even skip that and mix all the ingredients and just put them in the oven and wait for my delicious meal to be ready.
Recipescountryliving.com

The Only Basic Pasta Salad Recipe You'll Ever Need

A solid, no-nonsense bowl of pasta salad at a cookout is like the bass riff in a great Country song: It may not get all the attention, but everyone would notice if it was missing. And while there are plenty of ways to innovate on pasta salad, sometimes you just want the classics. So here it is: The classic Italian-style pasta salad, with all the stuff folks love, and none of the stuff they tend to pick out, and a dressing that balances perfectly between tangy, sweet, and just the right amount of herby. Set this cold pasta salad out at your next barbecue, picnic, potluck, or cookout and watch as, without saying a thing about it, folks clear their plates and back for seconds.
Recipesapressurecookerkitchen.com

Instant Pot Beef & Broccoli

This article has links to products that we may make commission from. Instant Pot Beef and Broccoli combines tender broccoli and beef with a flavorful Asian sauce for a quick dinner that everyone will love. Sometimes it can be hard to fit vegetables into an easy and tasty meal, but...