Perhaps do not take and throw a paper CDC card that is already creases. However, if you lose your vaccination certificate, the state offers a digital alternative. California rolled out today Portal This will allow you to receive a digital record of the Covid-19 vaccine. It’s not yet clear how popular business and event adoption will be, but few need to check vax status, but you can now sign up for a QR code that allows you to exchange paper cards on your smartphone. became. (It’s worth noting LA County is actually already implementing such a service This allows you to add vaccine evidence to your Apple Wallet. )