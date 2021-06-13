Heat Index values will exceed 100 degrees this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heat Index values will exceed 100 in many areas Sunday through Tuesday. Get the latest on the forecast in the video above. The weather pattern looks like the heat and humidity combo mid-afternoon will be the window for shower and thunderstorm development. The tropics may become a weather headline next weekend. System in the far southern Gulf of Mexico could develop into a tropical cyclone, though the National Hurricane Center list that as only a 40% probability right now.