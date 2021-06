In the prologue of his 2020 book, “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth,” CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter writes that he’d spoken with more than 140 staffers at the No. 1 cable-news network. “Most of the sources for this book only spoke on condition of anonymity,” wrote Stelter. “I don’t take confidential sourcing lightly, but it was necessary in these situations, because people wouldn’t speak at all otherwise.”