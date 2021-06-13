Ryan Pepiot throws 5 hitless innings for Double-A Tulsa

I live about two hours from Tulsa. I had a break in the schedule this week, so I went there Tuesday night to see the Wind Surge play, and stayed over to see the 12:05 game the next day. I fully understand the fallacy of small sample sizes in making a judgment, so I'll say now, and again at the end, a layman watching two games can not get a great feel for much about a team. I do not profess to be an expert on the Surge based on that.