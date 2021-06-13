Ryan Pepiot throws 5 hitless innings for Double-A Tulsa
A pair of extra-inning losses at the top two levels of the Dodgers minors was overshadowed on Saturday by a dominant pitching performance. Ryan Pepiot took a perfect game into the sixth inning in his longest and best start of the season for Double-A Tulsa. The right-hander retired his first 15 batters faced, and struck out eight, the latter tying a season high. Pepiot walked the first batter of the sixth, Wichita center fielder Aaron Whitfield, on four pitches to end his night, settling for five hitless innings.www.truebluela.com