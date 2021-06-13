Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Odds of settling US-EU trade rifts? Hope may outrun progress

By PAUL WISEMAN
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6fmB_0aSueUIl00

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has vowed to mend America’s trade relations with its European allies, which were stretched to the breaking point by President Donald Trump’s mercurial behavior, combative policies and aversion to multinational alliances.

Yet when he meets Tuesday with European Union leaders in Brussels, Biden may find that making up is hard to do. The prospect of forging an accord to resolve their differences — and perhaps form a united front against an increasingly confrontational China — may be stymied by European skepticism.

Sounding a sour note about Biden’s intentions, Valdis Dombrovskis, a Latvian political leader who serves as the European Union’s trade chief, said in speech last week that the time had come “for the U.S. to walk the talk.”

Dombrovskis was referring in part to Trump’s 2018 decision to impose import taxes on foreign steel and aluminum — a decision that left European leaders furious and triggered retaliatory steps against the United States. Biden has been slow to take up the possibility of dropping the tariffs, which Trump had imposed on the basis of “national security.”

Asked about the tariffs during a news conference Sunday as he wrapped up his time at the Group of Seven summit in the U.K., Biden pleaded for patience with his young administration, saying, “A hundred and twenty days. Give me a break. Need time.”

And with trade tensions still shading the trans-Atlantic relationship, the EU may also prove reluctant to join a U.S.-led effort to confront China over its provocative trade policies.

Then there’s a longstanding dispute over how much of a government subsidy each side unfairly provides for its aircraft manufacturing giant — Boeing in the United States and Airbus in the EU.

“This has been going on for 17 years,” says Cecilia Malmström, a veteran of trans-Atlantic battles as the European trade commissioner from 2014 to 2019.

All that said, U.S.-EU relations are still certain to be much friendlier than they were under Trump, who regularly accused the Europeans of shirking their responsibility to pay for their own defense through NATO and of exploiting what he called unfair trade deals to sell far more products to the United States than they buy.

In a goodwill gesture in March, the Biden administration and the EU did agree to suspend the tariffs they had imposed on each other in the Airbus-Boeing battle. Several news outlets have reported that U.S. and EU diplomats are working on a draft communique that would call for the Boeing-Airbus dispute to be resolved by July 11 and for the U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs — and the EU’s retaliatory sanctions — to be lifted by Dec. 1.

The Biden administration also announced Friday that Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo would be joining the U.S. delegation; her department administers the steel and aluminum tariffs.

Kelly Ann Shaw, a former Trump administration trade official who is now a partner at the law firm Hogan Lovells, suggested that the EU and U.S. are eager to move past their tariff battles “so they can move on and tackle some 21st century challenges, not the least of which is China.”

Last week, though, Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, sounded noncommittal in speaking with reporters on Air Force One.

“There has been good progress in those negotiations,” Sullivan said of the Boeing-Airbus dispute. “But I’m making no promises about what might happen.”

Regarding the U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, Sullivan noted that the EU agreed last month to suspend plans to escalate retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products — a concession meant to ease tensions and encourage further negotiations. But he added: “That’s going to take some time to work out.”

Asked specifically whether the United States would be rolling back the metals tariffs, Sullivan shook his head.

The steel and aluminum dispute is an especially sensitive one. In moving to tax imported metals, Trump dusted off a little-used weapon in U.S. trade policy to justify the tariffs: He declared the foreign metals to be a threat to U.S. national security — a decision that startled and outraged Europeans and other longstanding American allies.

“Almost all the EU members were NATO members,” said Malmström, now a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “How could we be a national security threat? It was offensive.”

Malmström said she was surprised that Biden hasn’t already dropped the tariffs and hopes he will do so at the summit Tuesday.

“Maybe he’s saving this as a gift,” she said.

Complicating the political calculus for Biden is that U.S. labor unions and steel and aluminum producers — some of them concentrated in states important to Democratic election prospects — want to maintain the tariffs on the imported metals to help keep prices up. A key reason is that China, which churns out more than half the world’s steel, has contributed to an oversupply that has otherwise kept global prices down.

Demonstrating a united U.S.-EU challenge to China’s aggressive policies could strengthen the trans-Atlantic negotiating leverage. But Malmström said she is skeptical about whether the EU is eager to join the United States to face up to China and force a reckoning over its trade practices.

The Trump administration’s imposition of tariffs on $360 billion of Chinese goods came against the backdrop of a roiling conflict over the predatory tactics that China is widely accused of deploying to try to supplant America’s global technological dominance. Many trade experts say Beijing has coerced American companies to hand over trade secrets as the price of access to its market, forced U.S. businesses to license technology in China on unfavorable terms, used state funds to buy up American technology and committed outright theft.

Critics, including Biden, had lambasted Trump for alienating would-be allies like the EU instead of enlisting them to help challenge Beijing. For now, though, Biden hasn’t called off Trump’s trade war against China.

Malmström noted that among the EU’s 27 member countries, “there is no full unanimity on how to deal with China.” She suggested that the EU might go along with the United States on specific measures — perhaps cracking down on Beijing’s subsidies to its own companies, for example — but still stop short of joining the United States in any wide-ranging confrontation with China.

“The EU will not just sign up to a U.S. agenda on the bottom line,” she said. “The EU is not in trade war mode against anyone.’’

___

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani in Carbis Bay, England, contributed to this report.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
256K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cecilia Malmström
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Gina Raimondo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Global Trade#Labor Unions#Eu#Ap#Latvian#The European Union#Trans Atlantic#Boeing#Europeans#Nato#Commerce#American#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Trade
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Airbus
Country
China
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSThe Guardian

US-EU agree ceasefire in long-running trade war over aircraft subsidies

A five-year ceasefire in the long-running US-EU trade war over subsidies to aircraft makers has been agreed during Joe Biden’s visit to Brussels, as the White House sought to focus attention on the greater threat said to be posed by China. Billions of euros and dollars worth of tit-for-tat tariffs...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

US and EU agree to end 16-year Airbus-Boeing trade dispute

The United States and the European Union have agreed to resolve their 16-year-long trade dispute over government subsidies to Boeing and Airbus. Both the U.S. and EU agreed to suspend tariffs for five years in a deal announced on Tuesday. President Joe Biden met and worked with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the matter. The White House later hailed the deal in a news release as “a major breakthrough.”
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

EU sees progress on key obstacles at Iran nuclear talks

VIENNA (AP) — A top European diplomat said Tuesday he believes international negotiations with Iran will ultimately succeed in re-imposing limits on its nuclear program, but indicated that more time may be needed. Enrique Mora, who is coordinating the talks in Vienna, said progress had been made on overcoming key...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden participates in US-EU summit

"Completely inappropriate" to discuss prisoner swap ahead of Biden-Putin summit, Kremlin says. From CNN’s Anna Chernova and Zahra Ullah in Geneva. “It is completely inappropriate now to discuss” who could be involved in a possible US-Russian prisoner swap, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN during a conference call with journalists on Tuesday.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US, EU reach deal to end 17-year aircraft trade dispute

President Biden and European Union leaders reached an agreement Tuesday to end the 17-year trade dispute over subsidies to Boeing and Airbus, officials said. The development, which was announced as Biden participated in a U.S.-EU summit in Brussels as part of his first trip overseas as president, is likely to improve relations between the U.S. and Europe at a time when they are collectively trying to counter China’s rise.
POTUSThe Guardian

Squad goals: Ocasio-Cortez warns Biden patience is wearing thin

Cold reality intrudes on Biden’s first few months as leftist Democrats frustrated with president’s agenda stalling in Congress. They were pointed questions, not personal criticisms. But they will have conveyed a warning to Joe Biden that the patience of the left of the Democratic party and its leaders in ‘the Squad’ of progressive politicians is not infinite.
U.S. Politicsagri-pulse.com

US and EU declare new era of trade cooperation

The U.S. and European Union remain at odds over major trade issues, but leaders announced a new age of cooperation Tuesday, and U.S. farmers stand to benefit if leaders can follow through on the goodwill expressed in Brussels this week. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and European Commission Executive Vice...
Foreign PolicyFXStreet.com

China’s progress on US trade deal slowed again in May – Bloomberg

Bloomberg’s latest update on the Sino-American phase one trade deal, published late Monday, sounds grim amid China’s failures to reach purchase targets of the US goods. “China bought almost $10 billion worth of manufactured, agricultural and energy goods from the U.S. in May, the lowest monthly total since October 2020. That took total imports to almost $157 billion since January 2020, 41.4% of the targets the two nations agreed at that time,” the news said.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Blames Election Loss on Pence Certifying Biden's Win: 'Disappointed'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said that he could still be in office if Mike Pence had refused to certify President Joe Biden's election win. On January 6, Pence declined Trump's demand that he block the certification by Congress of Biden's election as the 46th U.S. president. In a three-page letter to congressional members, the then-vice president said that he didn't share Trump's belief that he possessed the power to reject Electoral College votes.
POTUSForbes

Trump Reportedly Considered Sending Covid-Infected American Tourists To Guantanamo

Former President Donald Trump early on in the Covid-19 pandemic floated the idea of sending infected American tourists to the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba, according to an excerpt of an upcoming book which adds new detail to the behind-the-scenes chaos of the Trump administration’s controversial pandemic response. Key...
U.S. PoliticsTravelPulse

US, EU Settle Long-Running Boeing-Airbus Dispute

The United States and the European Union today settled a long-time dispute over government subsidies given to airline manufacturers Boeing and Airbus, numerous media outlets are reporting. Boeing, based in the U.S. in Seattle, and Airbus, based in France, agreed to suspend tariffs imposed as part of the trade battle...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghanistan accuses Taliban of worst violence in 2 decades,

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Afghanistan’s foreign minister accused the Taliban on Tuesday of carrying out its worst violence in the past two decades and urged the international community to try to persuade the Taliban to honor a February 2020 agreement with the United States to reduce violence and enter peace negotiations.
Immigrationyorkshirebylines.co.uk

Last week for EU citizens to apply for settled status

With only a few days left until the deadline for settled status applications on 30 June, Yorkshire Bylines is making a last call to its readers to support EU citizens living in the UK at risk of losing their jobs, homes and right to remain in the UK. At the...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

UK’s vaccine watchdog is “closely monitoring” claims from 4,000 women who suffered period problems after receiving the COVID-19 vaccines

While all eyes are on the upcoming CDC’s emergency meeting regarding hundreds of people who suffered rare heart inflammation following Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, the UK vaccine watchdog announced over the weekend that it is “closely monitoring” claims that 4,000 women have suffered period problems after receiving the COVID-19 jab.