The Hexflash rune will be disabled for use in the first week of the 2021 LEC Summer Split, LEC commissioner Maximilian Schmitt announced today. The decision comes after a bug with the rune was revealed in the best-of-three between Edward Gaming and Bilibili Gaming in the LPL on June 8. The bug, spotted in a bot lane tower dive by EDG against BLG top laner BiuBiu, was proven to be unfixable and thus the game in question was chronobroken. In the clip, top laner BiuBiu used his ultimate on EDG support Meiko, who was then left unable to flash out of the range of tower aggro despite having Hexflash available, according to the spectator overlay.