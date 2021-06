TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS - 1ST ROUND. Hunterdon Central (15-4) at Mountain Lakes (17-1), 2 p.m. How they got here: Hunterdon Central, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, won the title in one of the hardest sections in the state and then went out and picked up a big win in the Group 4 final on Thursday, beating Southern, 7-2. The fourth-seeded Red Devils had to beat three squads in North, Group 4 that spent time in the Top 20 this year, starting with Bridgewater-Raritan. Hunterdon Central won 8-5 in that game and then added a 13-11 win over top-seeded Westfield in the sectional semifinals. Hunterdon Central went head to head with Ridgewood in the final two days later and came back to win, 10-9, in the championship game.