Boston, MA

Two sides of Martha’s Vineyard

Boston Globe
 9 days ago

I was glad to see you covered the Martha’s Vineyard housing crisis in your front-page story (“No place like home,” Page A1, June 6), and I hope it wasn’t an accident that in the same issue, your real estate section discussed the growth of high-end buildings on the island (“An island icon of contemporary architecture,” Addresses). While seasonal residents build grand and beautiful homes that they may occupy only a few weeks per year, many local workers must double up, move elsewhere, or divide up their family in order to continue living here. In the winter, when many families live in temporary situations, most of the housing units are unoccupied. There is a third, related issue. At the end of May, the island had the highest rates of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, putting it in the highest-risk zone, with a 6.86 percent positivity rate. When people need to work hard to make up for lost wages and can’t find a place to live, they are forced into crowded situations that increase their risk for the virus. Wealth inequality causes more problems than just dispossession.

www.bostonglobe.com
