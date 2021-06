UFC welterweight superstar Nate Diaz posted a video of him heading to Arizona for UFC 263 along with the rest of his team the Skrap Pack. Diaz takes on Leon Edwards on the UFC 263 pay-per-view main card. It’s the first fight in UFC history that is a non-title, non-main event that is set for five rounds. Both Diaz and Edwards are two of the best in the game and this should be a very exciting fight. UFC president Dana White has already confirmed that the winner of the fight will get a future welterweight title shot after Colby Covington gets his against champion Kamaru Usman.