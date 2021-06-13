Graduation 2021: Early College High School Top Students

Next year: Attend UC Davis, majoring in political science. Career goal: I plan to work to represent AAPI and other POC on the state and federal level of government. Highlights: Being able to engage in such a tight knit community that is present at Early College. It was very nice to see everyone participating and being there for one another. Scholarships, awards: 2020 CNH Key Club Member of the Year, 2020 CNH Key Club Editor of the Year, the Chinese American Association of Solano County Scholarship, and the 2019 Rotary Four-Way Test Award. In 10 years: I see myself working at either the state capital or the nation’s capital in some capacity.