Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Solano County, CA

Graduation 2021: Early College High School Top Students

By Susan Hiland
Daily Republic
 9 days ago

Next year: Attend UC Davis, majoring in political science. Career goal: I plan to work to represent AAPI and other POC on the state and federal level of government. Highlights: Being able to engage in such a tight knit community that is present at Early College. It was very nice to see everyone participating and being there for one another. Scholarships, awards: 2020 CNH Key Club Member of the Year, 2020 CNH Key Club Editor of the Year, the Chinese American Association of Solano County Scholarship, and the 2019 Rotary Four-Way Test Award. In 10 years: I see myself working at either the state capital or the nation’s capital in some capacity.

www.dailyrepublic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, CA
Society
Solano County, CA
Society
City
Fairfield, CA
Fairfield, CA
Education
Local
California Education
County
Solano County, CA
Local
California Society
Solano County, CA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early College High School#College Credit#High Point#Aapi#Poc#Cnh Key Club#Track And Field#Class Club#Mel All League#Solano Community College#Gpa#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Society
News Break
SONY
News Break
Disney
News Break
UCLA
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Netflix
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight) For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election. Here's a quick breakdown of when we...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court rules against NCAA in dispute over student-athlete compensation

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled unanimously against the NCAA in a dispute over limits placed on education-related compensation that student-athletes can receive. The decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch , clears the way for colleges to provide more school-related perks to students like computers, musical instruments and internships, and some legal experts say the case could be a prelude to challenges aimed more broadly at compensation restrictions on college athletes.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Record-high U.S. house prices, tight supply weigh on sales

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. home sales fell for a fourth straight month in May as record-high prices amid low inventory frustrated potential buyers, a trend that could persist for a while, with builders unable to deliver more houses because of expensive lumber. The decline in sales reported by...
ChinaPosted by
CBS News

Australia rejects U.N. warning to list Great Barrier Reef as "in danger"

The United Nations says the Great Barrier Reef has suffered such extensive damage that it should be listed as "in danger." The warning prompted an immediate rejection from the Australian government. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) committee warned Tuesday that "urgent" action is needed to combat...