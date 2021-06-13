Graduation 2021: Vacaville High School Top Students

Next year: Attending Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. Career goal: Becoming an editor at a publishing company and I hope to publish my own book series. Highlights: I loved participating in school sports. One of my favorite memories was going to Disneyland with my cross country team after competing in the Mt. Sac race. Another memory I will cherish was being a member of the Best Buddies club, which I served as president of my senior year. Dressing up to go to dances with my friends was always fun, too. Scholarships, awards: Academic scholarship from BYU. In 10 years: My perfect 10-year plan would include moving to a cottage in the woods after having completed a graduate degree. By then, I hope to be employed as an editor, working with authors to publish books that readers will love.