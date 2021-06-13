CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning, Islanders envision tight Stanley Cup semifinal

By Orlando Sentinel
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleThere’s little the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning haven’t encountered during deep postseason runs five of the past seven years. The New York Islanders...

jackcentral.org

Avalanche headed for the Stanley Cup

The Colorado Avalanche has created a name for itself in the NHL since beginning their time in Colorado in 1995. The franchise started in 1972 as the Quebec Nordiques in the World Hockey Association. They joined the NHL in 1979, retaining their original name until 1995. Since joining the league, the team has won two Stanley Cups: One in 1996 and another in 2001.
NHL

