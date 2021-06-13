Span Wants To Replace Your Ancient Breaker Panel And Make It Smarter

Thinking of buying a shiny new Tesla? Are you wondering how long does a Tesla battery last? Well, good news, we’ll be discussing Tesla’s batteries in this post. From the technology itself to the range of various Tesla cars, and the lifespan of their batteries. Of course, we’ll also let you know how much you may need to pay if you need to replace the battery in your Tesla. Hopefully, you’ll understand more about Tesla and its battery system by the end of this post. And maybe will help you decide on whether or not you should go electric. Let’s begin!