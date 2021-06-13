Span Wants To Replace Your Ancient Breaker Panel And Make It Smarter
Circuit breakers, breaker panels, breaker boxes, fuse boxes—no matter what you call them, chances are that, even if you have a brand new home, the panel in your garage where electricity comes into your house is using the same technology that was created in the 1960s. Sure, it moves electricity around your home but you have no idea where your power is coming from, what’s consuming the most, or if there are issues that you need to address before they become big problems.www.forbes.com