A Spanish rail company is gearing up to take on Eurostar, announcing a bid to run its own London-Paris train service through the Channel Tunnel.Renfe, the Spanish state rail operator, said it is looking at launching a competing service as it believes the route could be “profitable”.“At the moment, there are available slots and capacity to operate on the high-speed line,” the company said in a statement. “This high-speed corridor has high traffic and was growing until Covid-19 – a trend that is set to recover next year. According to demand analysis, it would be viable and profitable for Renfe...

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO