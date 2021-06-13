Chesson Hadley has 4-shot lead at delayed Palmetto Championship

After finishing second to Rory McIlroy at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas last week, Collin Morikawa heads to Japan for the Zozo Championship, which returns to the Land of the Rising Sun after having to be played in the United States last year due to COVID-19. Morikawa (7/1) is the second choice on the odds board behind Xander Schauffele (6/1), who won Olympic gold in July the last time he was in Japan. Speaking of Japan, reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama (12/1) was the runner-up here two years ago in this event to Tiger Woods.

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO