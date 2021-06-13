CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Chesson Hadley has 4-shot lead at delayed Palmetto Championship

By Orlando Sentinel
chatsports.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleRIDGELAND, S.C. — Chesson Hadley moved a step closer to his first PGA Tour victory in seven years, opening a four-stroke lead...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

"A day we will NEVER FORGET": PGA Tour players stunned by conditions in Bermuda

Play was briefly suspended during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Thursday due to rain and extremely strong winds. This will have come as no surprise to the players, spectators or fans watching on television as we saw some of the most difficult conditions we have ever seen on the PGA Tour.
GOLF
abc17news.com

Scott Parel shoots 65, takes 1-shot lead in SAS Championship

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Scott Parel shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship. The 56-year-old Parel birdied Nos. 5-7 and added four more on the back nine on Nos. 10, 12, 13 and 16 at Prestonwood Country Club. He won the last of his three senior titles in February 2020. Monday qualifier Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand and Robert Karlsson of Sweden were a stroke back. Jaidee birdied his final four holes. Lee Janzen and Miguel Angel Jimenez were tied for fourth at 67. John Daly was at 68 with 67-year-old Jay Haas, Retief Goosen, David Toms, Tim Petrovic, Scott Dunlap, Stuart Appleby, Alex Cejka, Jeff Sluman, Harrison Frazar, Paul Broadhurst and Brett Quigley.
CARY, NC
Pro Golf Weekly

Hideki Matsuyama Leads ZOZO Championship at Halftime

Hideki Matsuyama chased an opening-round 64 with a second-day 68 and will take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the ZOZO Championship. The 29-year-old Japanese superstar finished his second day at a rainy and raw Narashino Country Club with just one bogey offset by three birdies, including a final-hole gain which pushed the native son into the marquee position on 8-under par.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palmetto Championship#Ridgeland
Dayton Daily News

Alter leads by 10 shots in Division II boys state golf championship

Sophomore Davis Gochenour fires 2-under-par 70 to pace Knights. Led by Davis Gochenouer, the Alter boys built a 10-shot lead Friday over Columbus Academy in the first round of the Division II state golf tournament at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury. The Knights shot a team total 294 and play...
GOLF
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Jimenez, Cejka tied for lead in SAS Championship

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez eagled the par-5 17th in a 4-under 68 for a share of the second-round lead Saturday with Alex Cejka in the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship. “I hit a beautiful 7-wood there, like 3 1/2 meters or less,” Jimenez said about the eagle....
CARY, NC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Arro one shot off Class 4 medalist lead, St. Joseph's one back in team hunt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Izzy Arro briefly lamented the par putt that got away on her final hole Monday, but she didn't let that dampen her fantastic day on the golf course. The St. Joseph's Academy senior fired a 1-under-par 71 during the first round of the two-day Missouri Class 4 girls golf state tournament at Rivercut Golf Course.
New York Post

Long-shot golfers to watch at the Zozo Championship

After finishing second to Rory McIlroy at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas last week, Collin Morikawa heads to Japan for the Zozo Championship, which returns to the Land of the Rising Sun after having to be played in the United States last year due to COVID-19. Morikawa (7/1) is the second choice on the odds board behind Xander Schauffele (6/1), who won Olympic gold in July the last time he was in Japan. Speaking of Japan, reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama (12/1) was the runner-up here two years ago in this event to Tiger Woods.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Matt Wallace two shots off the lead after first round of the ZOZO Championship

England’s Matt Wallace carded an opening 65 to lie two shots off the lead after the first round of the ZOZO Championship in Japan.Wallace fired seven birdies and two bogeys at Narashino Country Club to end the day on five under par, with home favourite Hiroshi Iwata leading the way on seven under.Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann shared second place on six under, with Tommy Fleetwood part of a seven-way tie for sixth on three under.Leaderboard after Round 1 @ZOZOCHAMP:1. Hiroshi Iwata -7T2. @JoacoNiemann -6T2. Hideki Matsuyama4. @MattSJWallace -55. @Brendan_Steele -4T6. 7 tied -3— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR)...
GOLF
dallassun.com

Hee Jeong Lim grabs 4-stroke lead at BWM Ladies Championship

Hee Jeong Lim posted a 7-under-par 65 on Saturday to take a four-stroke lead heading into the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, South Korea. Lim has yet to record a bogey after three rounds as she set the 54-hole course record (198). The previous best was 203, set last year by Somi Lee and Seung Yeon Lee.
GOLF
dailymemphian.com

Memphian leads Chicago Sky to WNBA championship

Northside High’s James Wade is third Black head coach to win a WNBA title. Drew Hill covers the Memphis Grizzlies and is a top-10 APSE winner. He has worked throughout the South writing about college athletics before landing in Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
Reuters

Matsuyama retains one-shot lead ahead of Zozo Championship final round

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama maintained his single-shot advantage at the top of the Zozo Championship leaderboard at the end of the third round on Saturday. The 29-year-old hit a second consecutive two-under-par round to move to 10-under and retain his one-shot lead over American Cameron Tringale...
GOLF
goxavier.com

Xavier Travels to Palmetto Intercollegiate

CINCINNATI - Xavier women's golf continues its fall schedule on Oct. 25-26 at the Palmetto Intercollegiate hosted by the College of Charleston. The two-day tournament is being held at Kiawah Island Resort – Turtle Point. Round one action gets underway on Monday morning. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Oct. 25-26 - Kiawah Island...
CINCINNATI, OH
ysusports.com

Rugola Earns Top-25 Finish to Lead Penguins at Palmetto Intercollegiate

Junior Danae Rugola finished tied for 25th to lead the Youngstown State women's golf team to a 13th-place finish on Tuesday in the Palmetto Intercollegiate at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Turtle Point Course in Kiawah Island, S.C. The Penguins finished with a three-round team score of 901, which ranks as...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
KTEN.com

Rose Leads SE at GAC Championship

SEARCY, Ark. - Southeastern's Megan Rose ran a personal best and added a Distinguished Scholar Athlete award while leading Southeastern to an eighth-place finish at the Great American Conference Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Searcy, Ark. Rose posted a 5K time of 19:36.8 which was good for a 33rd...
SEARCY, AR
New York Post

Russell Knox a live long shot in Bermuda Championship

This week we expected two PGA Tour events but the WGC-HSBC Champions event in China has been canceled due to COVID-19. Now the Bermuda Championship becomes a full-field event and has the weakest field of the PGA Tour season. Matt Fitzpatrick (11/1), a winner two weeks ago in the Andalucia...
GOLF
nbcsportsedge.com

Bermuda Championship: Hagy, Ramey Share the Early Lead

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. A tale of two waves unfolded at Port Royal Golf Course as...
GOLF
saturdaydownsouth.com

Wisconsin player Clay Cundiff leaves Iowa game in an ambulance

With Wisconsin leading Iowa 20-7 late in the third quarter, sophomore tight end Clay Cundiff was seriously injured. Cundiff got rolled up on by a few teammates from behind, and the training staff immediately called for an ambulance to transport Cundiff from the field directly to the hospital. As they...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy