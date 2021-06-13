Canada geese love to go where humans go, and some people hate that
ABSECON, N.J. — A Canada goose’s brain is smaller than its pile of droppings, but the ubiquitous bird is no dummy. There’s a thriving market of tools and services catered to scaring them away, including lasers and an armada of highly trained border collies that love chasing them. There are even decoys made in the likenesses of alligators, coyotes and swans, a larger, distant cousin that can bully a goose. Canada geese, protected by federal migratory bird laws, catch on quick, though, and will go on pecking at grass while simultaneously pooping on it once they realize the decoys won’t hurt them.www.arcamax.com