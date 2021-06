Former Tucson High standout Delaney Schnell (Arizona) qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the Synchronized 10-meter Platform on Friday, June 11 and she solidified her position on Team USA with a win the 10-meter Platform on Sunday. Schnell was in third place after the first round on Sunday but she moved up to the second spot after round two, 14.3 points behind Murphy Bromberg. Schnell pulled ahead of the field in the next round by 3.85 points and she came away with the victory with 1021.90 points to 984.70 for Katrina Young.