Lena Waithe wants to extend her winning streak to the music industry. In a recent interview she made it clear she wants to bring back real artistry with her record label. The screenwriter and actress recently conducted an interview with Rolling Stone where she detailed her latest endeavors. The feature is centered around Chicago, Illinois native’s goals to write a new narrative regarding the Black experience through sound. She has recently launched her own music label Hillman Grad Productions. In the Q&A she details that her mission with the new project is to “develop the next generation of underrepresented artists”.