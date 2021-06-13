Cancel
Missoula, MT

Letter to the editor: Can't you all just be happy?

Missoulian
 9 days ago

It is so noticeable in the last five months that my leftist friends just can’t let go of Donald Trump. Your paper and the media barely miss a day reporting the derangement. You people should be happy. In this short time, your new leader has caused tens of thousands of oil jobs to be lost in the Bakken, which raised gas prices 80 cents locally. While shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline, he gave a green light to Putin to proceed with his pipeline to Western Europe. He has encouraged and welcomed nearly 1 million illegal immigrants into our country so far and kept those “cages” crammed with pitiful children. He is currently sowing division and distrust among our fighting men and women with critical race theory and “white supremacy and privilege” indoctrination. I’m sure you support that. His No. 2, yes, the one with the maniacal laugh, was put in charge of our southern border and she is searching for the “root cause” of this situation. Look in the mirror, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, and you’ll see it.

