Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jerome Baker, Dolphins “haven’t really talked about” new contract

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinebacker Jerome Baker is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, but it doesn’t sound like an extension with the Dolphins is imminent. Baker followed up a 126-tackle season in 2019 by recording 112 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles for Miami last season, which made him a key part of their defense. Baker said this week that he’d like to remain a part of the team for a long time, but he and the Dolphins “haven’t really talked about anything” regarding his contract.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#New Guys#American Football#The Dolphins Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLktbb.com

Dolphins reach three-year, $39 million extension with LB Jerome Baker

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with linebacker Jerome Baker on a three-year contract extension worth $39 million, including $28.4 million guaranteed, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Dolphins later announced the extension but did not disclose financial terms. Baker is one of the Dolphins’ defensive...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker hopeful to continue career in Miami

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker is entering into the final year of his rookie contract in 2021 — and the Dolphins are going to be faced with a significant financial decision over the next six to nine months as it pertains to Baker and his long-term standing with the team. Baker who has steadily developed into an effective three-down linebacker as a member of the Dolphins’ defense over the last three years, enjoyed his best season to date in 2020.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Dolphins show commitment in Jerome Baker

The former Ohio State football player signed a contract extension this past weekend with the Dolphins. Miami shows a commitment to him and his great play. There are a lot of Ohio State football players in the NFL right now. Most of them have been extremely successful at the next level. One of those players is Jerome Baker, who is a linebacker for the Miami Dolphins. Baker was a third-round pick back in 2018.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LB Jerome Baker ready to fill leadership vacancy on Dolphins defense

The Miami Dolphins’ defense enjoyed a big boost in efficiency and production in 2020 — coming much closer to living up to the lofty standards of head coach Brian Flores. But the 2021 edition of the Dolphins’ defense is undergoing a bit of a facelift. The team will welcome back most of their starters, but the leadership of Miami’s defensive unit is undergoing a changing of the guard.
NFLThe Phinsider

Could Jerome Baker be the next great Dolphins linebacker?

The Miami Dolphins signed linebacker Jerome Baker to a three-year contract extension on Sunday, inking their 2018 third-round pick to a deal through the 2024 season. The move comes just a day after the media asked Baker about his contract situation and if it was an issue that he had an unsettled contract situation.
NFLThe Phinsider

The Splash Zone 6/12/21: Jerome Baker Would Like To Finish Career With Dolphins

Back in 2018, the Dolphins selected Jerome Baker in the third round and every year since he’s been a consistent force on the Dolphins defense. Last season, he had one of the Dolphins most memorable defensive plays when he sacked Patrick Mahomes for a 30 yard loss. Baker isn’t the flashiest of players but he is just constantly around the football as you can tell by his tackle numbers as he’s constantly near the top of the list on the Dolphins defense. He is entering the last year of his rookie deal and voiced yesterday that he would love to be a Dolphin for his entire football career.
NFLPalm Beach Interactive

Big Bucks Baker! Dolphins reward speedy linebacker Jerome Baker with extension

The Dolphins are rewarding linebacker Jerome Baker with a three-year contract extension worth $39 million, agent Drew Rosenhaus said Sunday. Baker, 24, has already played three seasons for Miami. Baker is fast, athletic, smart and brings positive energy and leadership. Drafting Baker out of Ohio State in 2018 was one...
NFLThe Phinsider

The Splash Zone 6/14/21: Dolphins Lock Up Jerome Baker For 3 More Years

Before the weekend, Jerome Baker was unsure if he would get a contract extension before the season began. Fast forward to yesterday and the Dolphins rewarded Baker with a three year extension. It’s so well deserved as Baker has steadily improved each season and the coaching staff loves working with him.
NFLYardbarker

Three moves the Dolphins should make after signing Jerome Baker to extension

The Miami Dolphins took care of one of their offseason priorities on Sunday, signing star linebacker Jerome Baker to a three-year, $39 million extension. Baker, 24, has been brilliant since the Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft from Ohio State. Last season alone, the linebacker recorded 112 tackles, 11 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. He’s going to be a catalyst for head coach Brian Flores’ defense over the next several years.
NFLallfans.co

Dolphins legend Dan Marino explains why he’s ‘really excited’ about Tua Tagovailoa’s future in Miami

It’s been 22 years since Dan Marino retired from football and in that time, the Miami Dolphins still haven’t found anyone to replace their former star quarterback. Since Marino’s retirement, the Dolphins have churned through a total of 22 quarterbacks and after spending nearly two decades looking for someone to replace him, the team is hoping that they’ve finally found the answer in Tua Tagovailoa.
NFLUSA Today

Salary cap, unsigned rookies are hurdles to Xavien Howard restructure

The Miami Dolphins’ upcoming decision regarding the contract desires of CB Xavien Howard is going to be a complicated one. And regardless of what direction the Dolphins choose to take, there will be ripple effects that are felt throughout much of the rest of the roster. Either Miami trades Howard and the dynamics of Miami’s defense shifts or the team will concede to Howard’s contract demands and there will be financial implications on the rest of the roster. Could the Dolphins try to play hard ball and call Howard’s bluff? Surely they could. But if Howard is willing to miss games, that would also be the worst case scenario for all involved.
NFLNBC Sports

Dolphins indeed have a “unique situation” with Xavien Howard contract

Dolphins coach Brian Flores describes the contract problem with cornerback Xavien Howard as a “unique situation.” Flores is absolutely right in his assessment of it. The Dolphins signed Howard two years ago to a five-year extension at a time when he had one year left on his rookie deal, putting him under contract for six total years. Hyped as a record deal paying Howard $15.05 million per year in new money, the six-year contract actually had a value of $12.75 million per year at signing.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dan Marino Reacts To What He’s Seen From Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa had an up-and-down rookie season in Miami, but expectations are high for the second-year Dolphins quarterback. Legendary NFL quarterback Dan Marino is a fan of what he’s seen from Tagovailoa so far. He believes the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback has what it takes to lead the Dolphins deep into the postseason.