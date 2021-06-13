Jerome Baker, Dolphins “haven’t really talked about” new contract
Linebacker Jerome Baker is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, but it doesn’t sound like an extension with the Dolphins is imminent. Baker followed up a 126-tackle season in 2019 by recording 112 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles for Miami last season, which made him a key part of their defense. Baker said this week that he’d like to remain a part of the team for a long time, but he and the Dolphins “haven’t really talked about anything” regarding his contract.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com