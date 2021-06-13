Cancel
Leon Edwards reacts after Dana White reaffirms that Colby Covington is next for UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman

By Adam D Martin
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leon Edwards reacted after UFC president Dana White reaffirmed that Colby Covington is next in line for UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman. Edwards defeated Nate Diaz via unanimous decision in a five-round fight at UFC 263 on Saturday night. The win was Edwards’ ninth victory in a row, save for a No Contest with Belal Muhammad earlier this year. The Brit looks like he is ready to compete for a title and he’s hoping that he gets the opportunity to get his rematch with the champ Usman later this year. But according to White, the next title shot is still going to go to Covington.

