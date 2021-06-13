Leon Edwards reacts after Dana White reaffirms that Colby Covington is next for UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal knows when he wants to get back in the octagon, he’s just not sure who the opponent will be. Less than two months removed from falling short of the welterweight title in his rematch with Kamaru Usman at UFC 261, Masvidal (35-15 MMA, 12-8 UFC) is ready to turn the page and get back to work. He expects to fight before the end of the year, but isn’t quite sure who will be on the other side of the cage.