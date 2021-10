Guild drama! The words that strike fear into the hardened hearts of MMO players all over the world. Whether it’s World of Warcraft or Ultima Online, all MMO players have experienced the explosion of guild drama. The big difference is in scope and the nature of the stories, though. Sometimes the guild drama is just a matter of one person being a jerk and thinking he’s more important than everyone else; other times it’s a matter of the raid leader’s ex-wife dating the top DPS in the main raid group and then coming out as bi and breaking up with him to date the healer, causing the now ex-boyfriend to team up with the ex-husband to get her kicked out of the guild.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO