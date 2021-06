Vistara operated India’s first flight today with pilots and cabin crew fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The special flight UK963 left Delhi International Airport at 8:50 AM on June 16 and arrived at Mumbai Airport at 11:10 AM. This crew will also be operating the return flight, UK 960, which leaves Mumbai today at 11:55 AM and will arrive in Delhi at 14:05 PM. Vistra said it plans to operate more flights of this type in the coming days as the number of its employees who are fully vaccinated increases.