Xbox E3 2021: What to expect from the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase
Later today, the Xbox E3 2021 showcase will take us inside the plans Microsoft and Bethesda have for the year. It's set to be a milestone press conference, the first since Microsoft's $7 billion acquisition of the company responsible for some of the biggest and most recognizable franchises in the world. There are now 23 first-party studios operating under the Xbox Game Studios banner, and we're hoping that the Xbox E3 2021 showcase is a convincing flex of that power.www.gamesradar.com