Nonprofits across the Walla Walla Valley receive $1.3 million in grants from Sherwood Trust
Ten local organizations have been awarded a total of $1.3 million in grants from Sherwood Trust’s Core Grant program over the past year, the foundation recently announced. “We are fortunate to carry on the good work of our founders, Donald and Virginia Sherwood, by investing in the thoughtful, impactful work being accomplished in our region by our nonprofit professionals and volunteers,” CEO Brian Hunt said.www.union-bulletin.com