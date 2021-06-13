Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walla Walla, WA

Nonprofits across the Walla Walla Valley receive $1.3 million in grants from Sherwood Trust

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen local organizations have been awarded a total of $1.3 million in grants from Sherwood Trust’s Core Grant program over the past year, the foundation recently announced. “We are fortunate to carry on the good work of our founders, Donald and Virginia Sherwood, by investing in the thoughtful, impactful work being accomplished in our region by our nonprofit professionals and volunteers,” CEO Brian Hunt said.

www.union-bulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walla Walla, WA
Society
City
Walla Walla, WA
Walla Walla, WA
Education
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Race#Nonprofits#Charity#Sherwood Trust#Core Grant#College Place#Walla Walla University#Donald Blake Center#Hispanic#The Walla Walla Alliance#Population Health#Mercy Corps Northwest#Micro Business Assistance#The Sherwood Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
POTUSNBC News

White House to concede it's likely to miss original July 4 vaccination target

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration planned to concede Tuesday that it will likely fall short of President Joe Biden’s goal of partially vaccinating 70 percent of American adults by Independence Day, but insist it has “succeeded beyond our highest expectations” in returning the nation to a pre-pandemic normal. Jeffrey Zients,...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight) For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election. Here's a quick breakdown of when we...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court rules against NCAA in dispute over student-athlete compensation

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled unanimously against the NCAA in a dispute over limits placed on education-related compensation that student-athletes can receive. The decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch , clears the way for colleges to provide more school-related perks to students like computers, musical instruments and internships, and some legal experts say the case could be a prelude to challenges aimed more broadly at compensation restrictions on college athletes.