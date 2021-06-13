Cancel
Food & Drinks

Gooey S'mores Cookies

By Katherine Pendrill
TrendHunter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is s'mores season and the pizza chain Pieology is embracing the classic campfire treat by introducing new S’mores Cookies. Just as the name suggests, Pieology's new S’mores Cookies are essentially the classic campfire combo of chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers all combined in cookie form. More specifically, the cookies are made from a chocolate cookie dough that's loaded with extra chocolate crunches, Hershey’s Mini Kisses, marshmallows, and graham cracker pieces. The result is a rich chocolatey cookie, with the bonus crunch of graham crackers. Best of all, the cookies are baked fresh daily so the texture is perfectly chewy.

