Gooey S’mores Cookies

I grew up in Framingham, Massachusetts, which was home to either the original or one of the locations of the BEST chocolate chip cookies that has ever passed these lips: Cookies Cook’n (which was not surprisingly voted the Best of Boston in 1981). It was located in the Framingham Mall, which, conveniently, was about a seven minute walk from our house. Those cookies were divine — flat, slightly crispy on the edges while gooey and melty in the middle. They were loaded with butter, as I fondly remember the grease on my hands. Cookies Cook’n made small cookies, which were super enjoyable. However, it was their Big Chippers that won my heart — large, flat, round chocolate chip cookies with a Hershey Kiss in the middle. Pure heaven. I have dreamt of these cookies for decades, as Cookies Cook’n went out of business in the early 1990s. I have asked everyone I know from the greater Boston area if they have any connection to the original owners or their families in an effort to get the recipe or even just some input into the recipe. No luck. So, I decided it was time for me to come up with a Copycat Cookies Cook’n Big Chipper recipe.