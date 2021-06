We are back with a rare mid-week appearance, but it’s for a very good reason: Tuesday is the first installment of the five-day Royal Ascot meeting in England, and the racing, as it is here every year, will be absolutely world-class. We are old enough to remember when it was impossible to watch, let alone bet, on European racing, so we will note that it is an unmitigated improvement that is is now possible to watch these races live, in high definition, and that having a flutter on them is as easy as betting on a $5,000 claiming race at your local track.