NY Giants training camp battle: Wide receivers

Giants are stacked at receiver

It feels like it’s been a long time since the New York Giants had a talented group of wide receivers like they do now. They probably haven’t had a unit like this since Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz and Sterling Shepard back in 2016.

With this group of receivers there will be some training camp battles to watch. The number one receiver spot is set with Kenny Golladay and the same can be said about the slot receiver position with Sterling Shepard. Below are the main two battles that will go on during the summer.

Number Two Receiver

I think this battle will come down to Darius Slayton, John Ross and rookie first round pick Kadarius Toney. My feeling is that Slayton will come away as the Giants’ number two receiver to start the season because he’s a veteran that is familiar with the playbook.

Ross has had a hard time staying healthy and couldn’t finish a recent minicamp practice. Toney is a rookie who also only finished one practice this offseason so far, so I don’t like their odds.

Winner: Darius Slayton

Number Four Receiver

This battle will also have Slayton involved because if he can’t secure the number two job he could end up falling down to four. But ultimately with him being the number two receiver in my eyes this will come down to Toney and Ross and I think Toney will end up here.

Now when it comes to Toney, I also think he will give Sterling Shepard a breather as New York’s top slot receiver and he will also move around all over the place in certain packages.

Winner: Kadarius Toney

Please feel free to comment below and give us your thoughts. Also feel free to subscribe to us on YouTube, follow us on Feedly, News Break, Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Want to write about the Giants? Contact us today!