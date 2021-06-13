Eli Manning has funny response to nephew Arch Manning’s viral video

Arch Manning could be better than his uncles and grandfather

Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, who is of course Eli Manning’s brother is a very talented high school quarterback.

Arch, who’s only a sophomore in high school made a recent visit to the University of Clemson and went viral with one of the throws he made.

Eli had a funny response on Twitter to Arch’s throw.

You have to love Eli’s sense of humor. But right now, it looks like Arch has the chance to possibly be even better than his uncle Eli and Peyton. He not only can throw the ball, but he can also take off and run like his grandfather Archie.

Eli of course had his moments as a passer, but it will be interesting to see how Arch develops as he finishes high school and heads to college.

Arch still has two more years of high school ball left. It will be interesting to see where he goes. Whether it’s Ole Miss or Tennessee like his uncles or even Alabama or Clemson.

