DENVER (CBS4)– An altercation on an American Airlines flight forced the plane to be diverted to Denver International Airport on Wednesday night. Cell phone video from those on board captures the moment the unruly passenger was removed from the plane and the booing from fellow passengers that followed. (credit: CBS) Mackenzie Rose was on that flight from JFK in New York destined for John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. “I hear somebody actually punched her twice. I actually saw her walk down the aisle with blood on her mask,” said Rose. Sources familiar with the investigation say the flight attendant accidentally bumped some...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO