Oakland wins over Royals Saturday

Posted by 
Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 9 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson had four hits, including his 16th home run, and the Oakland Athletics roughed up Kansas City rookie Jackson Kowar in romping past the Royals 11-2. Matt Chapman also connected and drove in three runs. Skye Bolt added his first career home run for the A’s. James Kaprielian overcame control issues and pitched two-hit ball over six innings. The highly touted Kowar was tagged for four runs on five hits and three walks in just 1 1/3 innings.

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

