Oakland wins over Royals Saturday

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson had four hits, including his 16th home run, and the Oakland Athletics roughed up Kansas City rookie Jackson Kowar in romping past the Royals 11-2. Matt Chapman also connected and drove in three runs. Skye Bolt added his first career home run for the A’s. James Kaprielian overcame control issues and pitched two-hit ball over six innings. The highly touted Kowar was tagged for four runs on five hits and three walks in just 1 1/3 innings.