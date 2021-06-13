Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona State Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers issues one cremationist license in zip code 85301 during Q1

By Arizona Business Daily Reports
azbusinessdaily.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona State Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers issued one cremationist license in the zip code 85301 during the first quarter, according to the State of Arizona. More than 99 percent of Arizona's businesses are considered small with more than 40 percent of Arizona employees working for small businesses, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

azbusinessdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Civic Economics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSCBS News

Biden to launch national effort to fight gun violence and violent crime

President Biden is poised to announce a series of federal actions to combat gun violence and violent crime in a speech on Wednesday, according to senior administration officials. The speech comes amid national anxiety over rising violent crime rates in many cities during the pandemic. The White House said the...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.