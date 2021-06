HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Monarchs won Friday night at Hobart Detter 16-9 to take 4 of 5 in the series with the Sunflower Seeds. The longest inning, the sixth, took 54 minutes to play. The Monarchs led 5-3 after 4 innings, neither team scored in the fifth and then the two teams combined for 14 runs in the sixth, with the Seeds plating six, before the Monarchs put up an eight spot to lead 13-9. The Seeds didn't score again and the Monarchs added two in the eighth and one in the ninth to win by seven runs.