We’re 96 days away from the Carolina Panthers 2021 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 96 on the roster — defensive end Austin Larkin. Larkin began his college career at Notre Dame, but ended up transferring to Purdue. He had OK production in his two seasons with the Boilermakers: 42 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He declared for the NFL Draft in 2018, but went undrafted.