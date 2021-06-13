“I half a** tackle Robin Williams” CM Punk shares a crazy incident about the comedian

Chris Gethard has been doing stand-up comedy for half his life. He’s been a fan of punk rock for even longer. So it only makes sense that his latest project, Half My Life, brings the unconventional comedian’s two loves together for a documentary-special hybrid to deliver not only a new dose of Gethard’s unique brand of comedy that continues to bring him to makeshift performance spaces and independent stages around the country, but also a bit of an explanation as to how he got to this point in career, and what keeps him going.