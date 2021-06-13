Cancel
"I half a** tackle Robin Williams" CM Punk shares a crazy incident about the comedian

By Mario Fernandes
Media Referee
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CM Punk reveals funny story with comedian Robin Williams. CM Punk shared a bizarre story about his first meeting with legendary comedian Robin Williams in a recent interview. Former WWE champion Punk has close relations with "Lars Frederiksen and The Bastards" and "The Old Firm Casuals" lead singer, Lars Frederiksen. After their friendship, Punk was staying over at Frederiksen's house when he was introduced to comedian Robin Williams.

Media Referee

We aim to bring unique sports insights and original news content on a daily basis. Talking points about WWE, UFC, Boxing, Tennis, F1

