In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about the possible return of John Cena in view of the return on the road of the McMahon-owned company, the WWE. Since WWE will return to travel all over the United States from July 16th as it did almost every week before the outbreak of the world pandemic in 2020, the management of the Stamford-based federation is trying in every way to involve as many names of great athletes as possible, to be able to re-enter on his television screens, such as that of Becky Lynch, that of Brock Lesnar or The Rock and precisely that of the leader of the Chain Gang, John Cena.