WWE announces new SuperCard update including login gifts

By Mario Fernandes
Media Referee
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WWE SuperCard is a video game for mobile users since 2014. It is available on iOS and Android. Recently, WWE announced the recent SuperCard update saying:. “The action in WWE SuperCard is getting more heated and more intense with the arrival of the powerful Forged card tier and rewards celebrating the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event in the collectible card-battling game from Cat Daddy Games. The new Forged cards include 75-plus new, powerful cards from a grinding, molten metal workshop, featuring giant steel rams’ heads, powerful rhinos, snarling jaguars and magma-dripping wolves.”

Media Referee

Media Referee

Florida, NY
ABOUT

We aim to bring unique sports insights and original news content on a daily basis. Talking points about WWE, UFC, Boxing, Tennis, F1

 https://www.mediareferee.com/
