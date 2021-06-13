Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NASCAR Daily Fantasy Helper: NASCAR All-Star Race

By numberFire
ourcommunitynow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for an action-packed way to get your sports fix, NASCAR may be a great avenue to explore. Far from just driving in circles, some of the world's best compete nearly every weekend from February to November on tracks across America. NASCAR drivers are scored ultimately based on how they finish in the race, how many spots they advance from their starting position, and how many laps they finish and lead. Avoiding drivers who crash out of the race is a must, of course!

ourcommunitynow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Kyle Larson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar All Star Race#Fantasy Sports#Race Track#Texas Motor Speedway#Fanduel Sportsbook#Dfs#Talladega#Daytona#Mid Salaried
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Kyle Larson wins 2nd NASCAR All-Star race, this one in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kyle Larson was back in the NASCAR All-Star race, and got another $1 million by winning it again. Larson held off a hard-charging Brad Keselowski during the final 10-lap shootout at Texas on Sunday night, after a slippery three-wide pass to get back in front and push Hendrick Motorsports to its second consecutive win, and 10th overall, in the annual non-points race with a seven-figure prize.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Nashville

No. 2 Dent Wizard Ford Mustang – Brad Keselowski. Point Standings (ahead of second): 10th (-195) Brake problems spoiled Brad Keselowski’s chances for a respectable finish in the Ally 400 Sunday afternoon at Nashville Superspeedway. The driver of the No. 2 Dent Wizard Ford was running just outside the top-10 when the mechanical gremlins struck with 65 laps to go, leaving him with a 24th-place finish in the final rundown. Keselowski remains 10th in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings, 191 points behind leader Denny Hamlin.
MotorsportsFlorida Times-Union

NASCAR Q&A: When will Kyle Larson get off the gas, and what's with Keselowski?

How much longer does Kyle Larson’s roll continue?. If he keeps it up through this week it could be another month or so before he slows down. But if history is a judge, he’ll be challenged at Sonoma, and not just because teammate Chase Elliott is NASCAR’s current road-course ace. Odd recent history for Larson at Sonoma. In his last three starts there (2017-19), he won the pole each time, and in the three before that, he was no worse than fifth in qualifying. But his average finish is 17.5, with his best being a 10th two years ago. Yeah, I know, all of that was before he was bedding down in the Hendrick stable.
Sonoma, CAPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson did something no driver had ever done before

Kyle Larson’s second straight dominant victory on Sunday afternoon at Sonoma Raceway marked a first in NASCAR Cup Series history. For the second consecutive weekend, it was Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson who dominated a NASCAR Cup Series race en route to taking the checkered flag. Two Sundays ago, he won...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Ford Performance NASCAR: Harvick, Blaney, Logano and Keselowski Post-Practice Quotes

Nashville Superspeedway Post-Practice Media Availability | Saturday, June 19, 2021. KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Grave Digger Ford Mustang — HOW IS THE TRACK? “Honestly, it’s not anything like it was last time I was here because of all that crap they put on the racetrack. You’ve got to run up at the top where it’s all sticky, but I think our Monster Jam Grave Digger Ford Mustang was fairly good in race runs. We didn’t do any qualifying stuff, just tried to work on our race stuff and felt OK about it.”
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Nashville takeaways: Kyle Larson shows another side in recent win streak

LEBANON, Tenn. — Whether he’s saving fuel, defending a lead or managing his car, Kyle Larson has displayed a calmness during his recent win streak. Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway proved another test for this season’s winningest Cup driver, once known for not always winning when he dominated an event. His...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: The key reason why Denny Hamlin became a team owner

Denny Hamlin revealed what led him to make the decision to become a co-owner of new NASCAR Cup Series race team 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan. One of the three new teams entering the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season was announced late last season when Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin decided to partner with longtime friend and NBA legend Michael Jordan.
MotorsportsFlorida Times-Union

Kyle Larson is NASCAR's best act in Music City return

Remember about six weeks ago when we were talking about how much parity there was in NASCAR this season?. Yeah, Kyle Larson had enough of that nonsense. Larson dominated Sunday's Cup return to Nashville, cruising to his third straight points-paying win in a row and fourth overall. He led pretty much every lap, won every stage, and is head and shoulders above everyone else right now.
Accidentsspeedwaymedia.com

Toyota Racing – NCS Nashville Quotes – Denny Hamlin – 06.19.21

NASHVILLE (June 19, 2021) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin was made available to media prior to the Nashville race weekend earlier today:. DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Express Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing. How does the track feel?. “It feels like a new track. I don’t know if...
Elkhart Lake, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

1st Denny Hamlin Road America race in NASCAR Cup Series

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. - The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Road America on July 4, which kicks off a huge week of competitive racing in southeast Wisconsin. One of the drivers who will be making his first appearance at Road America is Denny Hamlin, who continues to lead the NASCAR Cup Series point standings.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Kyle Larson Captures the Eighth NCS Win of 2021 for Camaro ZL1 1LE

Kyle Larson’s remarkable win streak continues by driving his No. 5 Valvoline Camaro ZL1 1LE to victory lane in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) inaugural visit to Nashville Superspeedway in the Ally 400. In dominating fashion, Larson led 264 of the 300-lap race on the 1.33 concrete oval to capture his third-consecutive points-paying in NASCAR’s premier series. The feat was the Chevrolet driver’s 10th NCS career-victory and fourth of the regular season. In addition, Larson won the annual invitational NASCAR All-Star race in Texas last weekend.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Worst-kept secret of 2021 finally confirmed

Alex Bowman has officially signed a multi-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports to continue driving the #48 Chevrolet through the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. It was always seen as a formality, and now it is official: Alex Bowman has signed a contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports to continue driving the #48 Chevrolet through the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

What drivers said after Nashville

Here’s what drivers said following Sunday’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway …. Kyle Larson – Winner: “It’s still just early on, so it could change. I think fans can appreciate me because I do it in all different types of forms of racing, not just NASCAR. You don’t know what car I’m going to be in on what day of the week. I could be in a sprint car like I will be tomorrow, in a late model middle of the week some other day, then a Cup car on Sunday. I think fans, because I’m a little bit different than your normal race car driver, I think that’s why fans so far seem to still cheer me on and like to see me winning. Too, I think they can appreciate my story and how hard I’ve had to work to come and get to where I’m at today, too. I think there’s a lot that goes into it. I appreciate the fan support and I like being a fan favorite. It definitely means a lot to me.”