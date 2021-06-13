Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Art Council and AURORA Dallas to Present 'New Stories: New Futures' In August

By Christopher Blay
ourcommunitynow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Worth Public Art’s upcoming video installations on Pioneer Tower at Will Rogers Coliseum will now be accompanied by a new exhibition at the base of the structure. The Arts Council of Fort Worth and Dallas-based AURORA — the public arts, technology and community organization — are partnering on the exhibition titled New Stories: New Futures . The Pioneer Tower installation, which we featured as a top pick amongst upcoming spring show in Texas , was curated by DooEun Choi, and features work by international artists Refik Anadol and Quayola.

ourcommunitynow.com
