Fort Worth Art Council and AURORA Dallas to Present 'New Stories: New Futures' In August
Fort Worth Public Art’s upcoming video installations on Pioneer Tower at Will Rogers Coliseum will now be accompanied by a new exhibition at the base of the structure. The Arts Council of Fort Worth and Dallas-based AURORA — the public arts, technology and community organization — are partnering on the exhibition titled New Stories: New Futures . The Pioneer Tower installation, which we featured as a top pick amongst upcoming spring show in Texas , was curated by DooEun Choi, and features work by international artists Refik Anadol and Quayola.ourcommunitynow.com