The small pasta shop that's a destination for California foodies

A California pasta destination that's breaking from the Old World mold. June 13, 2021Updated: June 13, 2021 7:26 a.m. At Etto, a small pasta shop in Paso Robles, aproned workers pull long strands of fettuccine out of a machine that looks like a Play-Doh Fun Factory made of steel. It’s not exactly like being in Italy, but for travel-starved locals last year, the illusion sufficed. “People would come in and say, ‘We were supposed to go to Italy, but we couldn’t go. So we decided to come to you,’” recalls owner Brian Terrizzi.