Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

The Bartlett Bulletin: What to Expect on June 15, When California Exits the Colored Tiers

By Staff
sanclementetimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

www.sanclementetimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Health
County
Orange County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#The Sc Times#Insider#Oc Board#Mega Events#Cdc#Supbartlett Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
POTUSNBC News

White House to concede it's likely to miss original July 4 vaccination target

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration planned to concede Tuesday that it will likely fall short of President Joe Biden’s goal of partially vaccinating 70 percent of American adults by Independence Day, but insist it has “succeeded beyond our highest expectations” in returning the nation to a pre-pandemic normal. Jeffrey Zients,...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight) For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election. Here's a quick breakdown of when we...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court rules against NCAA in dispute over student-athlete compensation

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled unanimously against the NCAA in a dispute over limits placed on education-related compensation that student-athletes can receive. The decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch , clears the way for colleges to provide more school-related perks to students like computers, musical instruments and internships, and some legal experts say the case could be a prelude to challenges aimed more broadly at compensation restrictions on college athletes.