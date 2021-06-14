Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Erdogan says he and Biden must leave troubles behind at NATO meeting

By Jonathan Spicer, Tuvan Gumrukcu
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N5YYe_0aSuYKZd00
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gives a statement after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, May 17, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he and U.S. President Joe Biden must use a meeting on Monday to move on from past troubles, including a bitter dispute over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 missiles.

Before travelling to Monday's NATO summit in Brussels, Erdogan said he expected an "unconditional approach" from Washington when he sat down with Biden for their first face-to-face session since last year's U.S. elections.

He said he would also raise the White House'srecognition of the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the then Ottoman Empire as "genocide", a move which had infuriated Ankara,and the U.S. removal of Turkey from an F-35 fighter jet programme. read more

The Turkish president, who relied on a close personal relationship with Biden's predecessor Donald Trump to iron out past crises, has been frustrated by the more critical and distanced approach from the new U.S. administration.

Erdogan had to wait three months after Biden's inauguration for their first contact, an awkward phone call in April when the U.S. president informed him of the genocide-recognition plan.

"We need to put Turkey-U.S. ties on the table first-hand," Erdogan told reporters at Istanbul's airport on Sunday.

"There was a lot of gossip internally and externally, so we need to talk about how we can leave these troubles behind, what we can do and what we will do. Turkey is not just any country - it is an allied country."

"UNCONDITIONAL APPROACH"

The cooler ties between the two NATO members underline an array of disputes including over U.S. support for Syrian fighters deemed terrorists by Turkey and more vocal U.S. criticism of Ankara's human rights record. read more

"An ally country taking such a stance on an issue that has nothing to do with NATO, the issue of Armenians, has disturbed and upset us. It is not possible to go on without reminding (Biden of) this," Erdogan said.

Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces in World War One, but denies the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute genocide.

The United States cancelled the sale of 100 F-35s to Ankara after the S-400 purchase in 2019. Erdogan has accused Washington of breaking promises over the alternative U.S. Patriot missiles.

"Unfortunately there is a Turkey that has realised its promises and a United States that has not kept its (promises) or abided by the contract," Erdogan said of the programme.

"We must see an unconditional approach from the United States, without any 'buts', that will add to the cooperation and strength of NATO," he added.

Washington says the Russian S-400s are incompatible with NATO defences and the F-35 fighter jets, concerns Ankara has rejected.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
162K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Armenians#Genocide#Nato#Turkish#Russian#The White House#Syrian#Ottoman#U S Patriot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Iran's hard-line president-elect says he won't meet Biden

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s president-elect said Monday he would not meet with President Joe Biden or negotiate over Tehran’s ballistic missile program and its support of regional militias, sticking to a hard-line position following his landslide victory in last week’s election. Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi also described himself...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

No plans for Biden to meet new Iranian leader, says White House

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - There are currently no plans for U.S. President Joe Biden to meet with Iran's newly elected leader, according to the White House, which downplayed Ebrahim Raisi's influence. Raisi, a strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist Hassan Rouhani on Aug. 3 after...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Blames Election Loss on Pence Certifying Biden's Win: 'Disappointed'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said that he could still be in office if Mike Pence had refused to certify President Joe Biden's election win. On January 6, Pence declined Trump's demand that he block the certification by Congress of Biden's election as the 46th U.S. president. In a three-page letter to congressional members, the then-vice president said that he didn't share Trump's belief that he possessed the power to reject Electoral College votes.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Joe Biden the statesman

If anyone thought that 36 years in the Senate, chairing the Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees and eight years as vice president was not more than enough preparation for a president, especially regarding national security, that notion was shattered this week. Even honest conservative critics should give some credit to President Biden for a successful trip to Cornwall, Brussels and Geneva.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden's summit with Putin is a good start

On Wednesday in Geneva, Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed their first summit was “constructive” and should lead to more stable relations between the U.S. and Russia. The issue of Ukraine, however, holds the most promise for creating that stability — or for undermining it. In short, getting Ukraine...
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden to revive presidential portrait tradition Trump skipped

WASHINGTON — A modern presidential tradition is poised to return to the White House — at least in part. President Joe Biden plans to host a White House ceremony this year for the unveiling of former President Barack Obama’s official portrait, according to people familiar with the discussions. And former President Donald Trump has already begun participating in the customary process so his official portrait can eventually hang alongside his predecessors, according to an aide and others familiar with the discussions.
Washington StatePosted by
CNN

For Biden, confronting Putin may have been easier than dealing with Republicans back in Washington

(CNN) — With confidence and elan, President Joe Biden rallied allies abroad last week around the viability of 21st century democracy. Proving it here at home will be harder. Members of the transatlantic coalition -- at meetings of the Group of Seven, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union -- expressed exuberant relief during the new president's first overseas trip. Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, had undermined their shared objectives while showing subservience to the Russian autocrat Biden confronted on his last stop.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Sen. Tuberville blows whistle on Biden’s lawsuit ‘slush funds’

The Biden administration is trying to revive a form of thoroughly corrupt, politicized shakedowns. Thankfully, Sen. Tommy Tuberville is trying to stop them. The shakedowns were a favorite tactic of the Justice Department under the Obama-Biden administration, but they had been stopped under former President Donald Trump. On Joe Biden’s first day as president, he ordered the department to “review” the policy with an eye toward reinstating it. Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, on Wednesday introduced the “Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act of 2021” to block him.
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

Erdogan Says He Told Biden Turkey Is Not Shifting on S-400s - State Media

ANKARA (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan said he had told U.S. President Joe Biden at their first meeting that Turkey would not change its stance on its Russian S-400 missile defences over which Washington sanctioned Ankara, state media reported on Thursday. Biden and Erdogan sounded upbeat after their face-to-face talks on...
POTUSThe Guardian

Squad goals: Ocasio-Cortez warns Biden patience is wearing thin

Cold reality intrudes on Biden’s first few months as leftist Democrats frustrated with president’s agenda stalling in Congress. They were pointed questions, not personal criticisms. But they will have conveyed a warning to Joe Biden that the patience of the left of the Democratic party and its leaders in ‘the Squad’ of progressive politicians is not infinite.