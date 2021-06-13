Florida Architects PAC receives $25 on May 3
Andrea Clark Brown Architects PA contributed $25 to the Florida Architects PAC, a political action committee, on May 3, according to data from the Florida Department of State. Donations made to political groups or candidates must be disclosed under state law for greater transparency in elections. While Congress created the Federal Election Commission to oversee federal elections in 1974, each state is left to regulate its local elections.flbusinessdaily.com