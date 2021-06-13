Indigenous Creatures

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe Sandshark is a swarmer-type enemy dating back to the original Ratchet & Clank, As their appearance implies, their one and only tactic is the rush up to you and attack with a huge bite. As a swarmer enemy, Sandsharks have 1 hitpoint, and can be killed instantly. Thus...

GamesRadar+

Hide the creature or hide the tech in Guardians of the Galaxy?

You'll face a choice to hide the creature or hide the tech in Guardians of Galaxy very quickly. It's one of the first choices you have to make in the game and it's not initially clear what the possible outcomes are. There are obvious benefits to each option - both the space llama and illegal tech will get you in trouble if discovered - but coming so soon in the game it's not entirely clear what the outcome will be either way. Coming up we'll cover exactly what happens depending on whether you chose to hide the creature or hide the tech in Guardians of Galaxy. There will be minor spoilers, but mainly relating to what happens as a result of your choice, which is what I assume you're here for anyway.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Disciples: Liberation - Review

A tactical RPG adventure, Disciples: Liberation is a fun outing in a fantasy world that puts you in the shoes of a classic RPG protagonist with special powers, a motley crew of companions, and a bone to pick with fate... then just keeps escalating the stakes further than you'd ever expect them to go. In fact, it punches above its weight class in the quality of its combat and content, but lets itself down with a disorganized mess of extra systems and some very prominent bugs.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

8 Games That Are Popping Off

Pizza Pops are not only one of the best snacks for gamers, but also for anyone who needs the deliciousness of pizza in minutes. In celebration of a Canada’s #1 selling pizza snack and a new contest that could award you with free access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, we thought we’d share with you the eight games that are popping off right now in the wide world of video games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best War Hammer Build

Welcome to our guide for Best War Hammer Build in New World! This guide tells you everything you need to know about the Best War Hammer Build including Active and Passive Skills, Attributes, best Perks, best weapons for the Class, and more. What is the War Hammer?. The War Hammer...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ratchet Clank#Sandshark Nests#Orxon#Medium Amoeboids#Amoeboid#Spitters#Needle Wasps
IGN

Chapter 9 - Desperate Times

This page of IGN’s Guardians of the Galaxy walkthrough contains information for Chapter 9 - Desperate Times. This chapter does not contain any Guardian Collectibles or Outfits because the team remains onboard the Milano for the entire chapter. This chapter is composed of three parts: the usual permission time with the team in the Milano, a space dogfight, and a conversation with the world mind. This page features the choices and outcomes that result from the conversation with the Worldmind.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

World of Warships x Warhammer 40,000 - Orks and Black Templars Trailer

The naval combat game World of Warships is getting a collaboration with Warhammer 40,000 in a limited-time event that kicks off on November 8, 2021. Watch the trailer for a breakdown on what to expect, including a look at the new ships and more. The event brings two brand new ships, alongside characters and iconic imagery inspired by the sprawling world of Warhammer 40,000. Take command of the Tier VIII cruiser Cross of Dorn, helmed by Augustin Riegerwald, as well as the Tier VIII destroyer Ship Smasha, by Grotmaz Smart, while on consoles, both ships will be available as Tier VI. Additionally, new patches, flags, and more will be available.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Introduction: The Museum (2/3) - Outer Wilds Gameplay Walkthrough

Part 2 of the Introduction to our Outer Wilds walkthrough gives us a tour of The Museum where we learn about some of the game's universe along with an interesting encounter with a Nomai Statue. 00:00 - Intro 00:26 - The Museum 07:12 - Mysterious Rock 08:08 - Hornfels 10:37 - Statue Encounter For more on Outer Wilds, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/outer-wilds#Planets_and_Locations.
MUSEUMS
IGN

The Attlerock: Lunar Lookout - Outer Wilds Gameplay Walkthrough

Next on our Outer Wilds gameplay walkthrough we're taken to The Attlerock where we can find the Lunar Lookout. We'll find Esker's Signalscope log along with a mysterious crater! 00:00 - Intro 00:40 - Esker's Signalscope Log 01:32 - Crater Recording For more on Outer Wilds, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/outer-wilds#Planets_and_Locations.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Wiki Guide

A combo is a sequence of hits that are unavoidable once the first hit lands. This means, for instance, that you press the basic attack button twice and you hit the enemy two times in a row, without interruption. Combos are one of the most important things to learn in almost every fighting game, and Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is no exception.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Far Cry 6 Wiki Guide

This section of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Rides, including where to find them, what they're good at, and what all their Mirror and Dashboard Props are. To learn where to get a flying car, check out our page on How...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Transubstantiator

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about The Transubstantiator Unique Sniper Rifle, including how to get the key to unlock it, where to find it, and what its mod loadout is. To find every Unique Weapon, be sure to visit our...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Gordian Quest - Big Update: Act III Trailer

A new update is available now for the roguelite party-based deck-building RPG, Gordian Quest, bringing the Campaign Act 3, which features new enemies, locations, NPCs, quests, and gameplay mechanics as your parties venture to the icy mountains of the Faded Peaks. Other features of the update include a Skirmish PvP Mode, as well as new realm mode bosses, and more. In Gordian Quest, form parties of heroes and lead and manage them on challenging missions, helping them forge bonds and discover new skills. Be fearless and unwavering as you work to unravel the curses laid upon the lands and defeat the ultimate evil at the heart of it all. Gordian Quest is available in early access for PC on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Game Spook! 649: Real Mature, Video Games

Welcome back to IGN Game Spook!, the ONLY Halloween video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Tina Amini, Sam Claiborn, and Justin Davis -- are discussing new M-rated games, Guardians of the Galaxy, PS5 sales, N64 games on Nintendo Switch, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Earn Kimetsu Points

Top Contributors: Axel Bosso, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Miranda Sanchez. Kimetsu Points are the currency in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles. They are used to unlock Reward Panels, which give you collectibles such as music tracks, quotes, and profile pictures, or even playable characters. There are different ways of collecting this currency, and all of them include playing the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition and New Creations Detailed

Bethesda has shared a few of the updates and Creations arriving with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, including new questlines like Saints and Seducers, weapons and armor from Morrowind, fishing, and a new survival mode. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be released on November 11,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Difficulty Differences

This page is part of IGN's Phasmophobia Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about the different difficulty levels in Phasmophobia. Looking for something particular? Click the links below to jump to... Difficulty Overview. Phasmophobia has four different difficulty levels to choose from: Amateur, Intermediate, Professional and Nightmare....
VIDEO GAMES
Atlas Obscura

An Artist’s Journey Through a Thousand Mythical Creatures

Iman Joy El Shami-Mader is very animated when she talks about disembodied limbs. An illustrator who lives in Merano, a small town in the Italian Alps, El Shami-Mader was conducting research for the drawings of mythological creatures that she posts on Instagram and Twitter, when she kept encountering stories, from around the world, of fantastical body parts that have become creatures of their own. There is a creepy French leg, with an eye in its kneecap, that eats unsuspecting victims at night. Or a child’s hand that drops from trees in Japan. There’s another hand, a hairy one from a dead man, that lives under the beds of children in South America. As El Shami-Mader posted more and more illustrations over the years, fans were inspired to send suggestions, including for more autonomous body parts. “I just remember it was like a two-to-three-month period when all of a sudden I kept finding the disembodied limb stories and was like, ‘Huh, interesting,’” she says. “It’s like when you learn a new word that you were sure you never heard before, and then shortly after you know what it means, it pops up everywhere, if that makes sense?” (It does. In fact, it has a name: the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon or frequency illusion.)
VISUAL ART

