Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Counties with the most college graduates in Georgia

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTgZa_0aSuXzMH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdVh6_0aSuXzMH00
User:DukeArcTerex // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Georgia

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPZyS_0aSuXzMH00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#30. Lowndes County

- 25.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($18,667 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.4% ($26,795)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($31,272)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($43,306)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($58,605) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J1tFi_0aSuXzMH00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Lee County

- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($40,515 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.8% ($31,525)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.7% ($39,452)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.3% ($55,652)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($59,581) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gu9qw_0aSuXzMH00
Canva

#28. Bibb County

- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14% ($16,901 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.5% ($26,833)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.2% ($30,011)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.8% ($43,720)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($65,782) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RFKwy_0aSuXzMH00
Garydunncolumbusgausa // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Muscogee County

- 25.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($19,729 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.4% ($24,278)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.9% ($31,923)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.3% ($48,357)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($62,668) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCP5V_0aSuXzMH00
Skarg // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Rockdale County

- 26.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($21,547 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.5% ($30,583)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31% ($37,997)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.2% ($53,988)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($58,557) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oODwU_0aSuXzMH00
Canva

#25. Lumpkin County

- 26.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 15.2% ($31,180 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.4% ($31,134)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28% ($31,620)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.5% ($37,660)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($56,736) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WdGO7_0aSuXzMH00
John Trainor // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Monroe County

- 26.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($26,513 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.3% ($27,473)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.6% ($39,587)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($47,641)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.3% ($66,348) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4SRZ_0aSuXzMH00
Swall12345 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Greene County

- 26.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($20,862 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.4% ($27,075)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.1% ($32,398)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($62,763)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($57,146) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zClg2_0aSuXzMH00
Wtoc11 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Bulloch County

- 27% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.7% ($20,800 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.2% ($30,377)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.2% ($27,092)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.1% ($41,060)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($54,133) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LVUxa_0aSuXzMH00
Kåre Thor Olsen // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Douglas County

- 28.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($25,271 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.4% ($31,501)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.2% ($37,057)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.7% ($50,792)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($60,574) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ER38r_0aSuXzMH00
Canva

#20. Houston County

- 28.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($23,998 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27% ($30,111)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.1% ($37,001)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.8% ($53,516)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($68,584) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VB3CL_0aSuXzMH00
csmith/dbb1 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Henry County

- 28.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($26,600 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.7% ($33,413)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($41,425)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.1% ($49,303)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($63,537) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FqSDb_0aSuXzMH00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Chattahoochee County

- 29.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($39,630 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.3% ($22,930)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.5% ($30,856)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.9% ($48,125)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($64,554) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37weNn_0aSuXzMH00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Glynn County

- 29.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($21,862 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.7% ($27,278)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.6% ($32,748)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.1% ($47,043)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($65,898) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmLuA_0aSuXzMH00
Canva

#16. Towns County

- 30.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($27,303 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.9% ($25,536)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($32,708)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($42,829)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.2% ($49,018) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zld8a_0aSuXzMH00
John Trainor // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Coweta County

- 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.8% ($26,803 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.6% ($35,736)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($41,947)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.5% ($59,113)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($65,382) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Cxsz_0aSuXzMH00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Dawson County

- 30.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($26,192 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.1% ($32,055)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($36,375)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.5% ($57,566)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.1% ($59,602) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IhcrL_0aSuXzMH00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Harris County

- 31.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($23,875 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.7% ($30,335)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.1% ($40,927)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.3% ($60,625)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.1% ($64,329) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8V8D_0aSuXzMH00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Bryan County

- 33.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($20,714 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.3% ($31,912)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.2% ($43,274)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.5% ($49,602)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.6% ($75,104) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKxiH_0aSuXzMH00
Pixabay

#11. Chatham County

- 33.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($20,456 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.2% ($28,604)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.1% ($32,122)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.7% ($48,461)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($57,830) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6p35_0aSuXzMH00
HeWolf1961 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Columbia County

- 36.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($26,898 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.8% ($33,199)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.6% ($40,512)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.5% ($58,015)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($72,932) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40iTrb_0aSuXzMH00
John Trainor // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Gwinnett County

- 36.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($26,104 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.3% ($31,182)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.4% ($38,241)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.9% ($53,016)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13% ($64,813) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRAbM_0aSuXzMH00
Thomson M // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Cherokee County

- 38.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($25,880 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.4% ($35,155)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.5% ($42,996)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.4% ($61,422)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($67,935) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8CIe_0aSuXzMH00
Canva

#7. Clarke County

- 44% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 12% ($19,550 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 19.9% ($24,178)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24% ($28,329)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.1% ($32,375)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.9% ($50,069) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cdcFE_0aSuXzMH00
Truth Falcon // Wikimedia Commons

#6. DeKalb County

- 44.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($21,078 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.9% ($27,422)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.3% ($33,459)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.3% ($54,642)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.8% ($74,584) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3wIu_0aSuXzMH00
PTCdude // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Fayette County

- 46.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 4.6% ($23,500 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.9% ($35,865)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.2% ($46,174)
- Bachelor's degree: 28.9% ($65,575)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.3% ($73,891) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35pBlc_0aSuXzMH00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Cobb County

- 47.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($25,004 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 18.5% ($31,771)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.2% ($38,109)
- Bachelor's degree: 30.1% ($60,910)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.3% ($76,064) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWzvX_0aSuXzMH00
Canva

#3. Oconee County

- 52.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($28,261 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 19.3% ($29,219)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.8% ($38,849)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.3% ($54,550)
- Graduate or professional degree: 27% ($70,044)
User:DukeArcTerex // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Fulton County

- 52.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($20,951 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 17.7% ($27,715)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22% ($35,182)
- Bachelor's degree: 31.2% ($62,928)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.7% ($83,736) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lNxQ_0aSuXzMH00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Forsyth County

- 53.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher

- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($24,120 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 15.6% ($34,183)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.3% ($46,031)
- Bachelor's degree: 34.7% ($78,251)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.5% ($89,119)
Stacker

Stacker

872
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#College Degree#Associate Degree#High School#American#The U S Census Bureau#Ebyabe Wikicommons#Wikimedia Commons#Garydunncolumbusgausa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Stacker

Signature dishes from 30 American cities

Classic American dishes include cheeseburgers and chocolate chip cookies. But when it comes to American culinary inventions, there is so much more ground to cover than just these most popular options. Stacker took a deep dive into the archives of American kitchens to bring readers this gallery of signature dishes from 30 American cities.