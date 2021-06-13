Counties with the most college graduates in Georgia
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.
#30. Lowndes County- 25.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($18,667 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.4% ($26,795)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($31,272)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($43,306)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($58,605)
#29. Lee County- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($40,515 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.8% ($31,525)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.7% ($39,452)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.3% ($55,652)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($59,581)
#28. Bibb County- 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 14% ($16,901 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.5% ($26,833)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.2% ($30,011)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.8% ($43,720)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($65,782)
#27. Muscogee County- 25.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($19,729 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.4% ($24,278)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.9% ($31,923)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.3% ($48,357)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($62,668)
#26. Rockdale County- 26.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($21,547 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.5% ($30,583)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31% ($37,997)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.2% ($53,988)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($58,557)
#25. Lumpkin County- 26.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 15.2% ($31,180 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.4% ($31,134)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28% ($31,620)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.5% ($37,660)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($56,736)
#24. Monroe County- 26.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($26,513 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.3% ($27,473)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.6% ($39,587)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.5% ($47,641)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.3% ($66,348)
#23. Greene County- 26.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($20,862 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 33.4% ($27,075)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 25.1% ($32,398)
- Bachelor's degree: 15.6% ($62,763)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($57,146)
#22. Bulloch County- 27% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 12.7% ($20,800 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27.2% ($30,377)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.2% ($27,092)
- Bachelor's degree: 14.1% ($41,060)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($54,133)
#21. Douglas County- 28.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($25,271 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 30.4% ($31,501)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.2% ($37,057)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.7% ($50,792)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($60,574)
#20. Houston County- 28.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($23,998 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 27% ($30,111)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.1% ($37,001)
- Bachelor's degree: 16.8% ($53,516)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($68,584)
#19. Henry County- 28.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($26,600 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 31.7% ($33,413)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.1% ($41,425)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.1% ($49,303)
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($63,537)
#18. Chattahoochee County- 29.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($39,630 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.3% ($22,930)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.5% ($30,856)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.9% ($48,125)
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($64,554)
#17. Glynn County- 29.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($21,862 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 26.7% ($27,278)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.6% ($32,748)
- Bachelor's degree: 18.1% ($47,043)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($65,898)
#16. Towns County- 30.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($27,303 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.9% ($25,536)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 29.9% ($32,708)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.9% ($42,829)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.2% ($49,018)
#15. Coweta County- 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.8% ($26,803 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 28.6% ($35,736)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.4% ($41,947)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.5% ($59,113)
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($65,382)
#14. Dawson County- 30.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($26,192 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 29.1% ($32,055)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.5% ($36,375)
- Bachelor's degree: 19.5% ($57,566)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.1% ($59,602)
#13. Harris County- 31.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($23,875 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.7% ($30,335)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.1% ($40,927)
- Bachelor's degree: 17.3% ($60,625)
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.1% ($64,329)
#12. Bryan County- 33.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($20,714 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.3% ($31,912)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.2% ($43,274)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.5% ($49,602)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.6% ($75,104)
#11. Chatham County- 33.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($20,456 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 24.2% ($28,604)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.1% ($32,122)
- Bachelor's degree: 20.7% ($48,461)
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($57,830)
#10. Columbia County- 36.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($26,898 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 23.8% ($33,199)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 32.6% ($40,512)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.5% ($58,015)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.9% ($72,932)
#9. Gwinnett County- 36.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($26,104 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.3% ($31,182)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.4% ($38,241)
- Bachelor's degree: 23.9% ($53,016)
- Graduate or professional degree: 13% ($64,813)
#8. Cherokee County- 38.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($25,880 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 22.4% ($35,155)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 31.5% ($42,996)
- Bachelor's degree: 26.4% ($61,422)
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($67,935)
#7. Clarke County- 44% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 12% ($19,550 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 19.9% ($24,178)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24% ($28,329)
- Bachelor's degree: 22.1% ($32,375)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.9% ($50,069)
#6. DeKalb County- 44.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($21,078 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.9% ($27,422)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.3% ($33,459)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.3% ($54,642)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.8% ($74,584)
#5. Fayette County- 46.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 4.6% ($23,500 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 20.9% ($35,865)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.2% ($46,174)
- Bachelor's degree: 28.9% ($65,575)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.3% ($73,891)
#4. Cobb County- 47.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($25,004 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 18.5% ($31,771)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 26.2% ($38,109)
- Bachelor's degree: 30.1% ($60,910)
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.3% ($76,064)
#3. Oconee County- 52.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($28,261 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 19.3% ($29,219)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22.8% ($38,849)
- Bachelor's degree: 25.3% ($54,550)
- Graduate or professional degree: 27% ($70,044)
#2. Fulton County- 52.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($20,951 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 17.7% ($27,715)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 22% ($35,182)
- Bachelor's degree: 31.2% ($62,928)
- Graduate or professional degree: 21.7% ($83,736)
#1. Forsyth County- 53.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher
- Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($24,120 median earnings)
- High school graduate: 15.6% ($34,183)
- Some college or Associate's degree: 24.3% ($46,031)
- Bachelor's degree: 34.7% ($78,251)
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.5% ($89,119)