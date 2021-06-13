It would be a real revolution in pensions. For some, pensions without retirement age, for others Personal income tax exemption: 06/13/2021

Here we go again. As soon as the debate moves on to how to control spending, talk of cutting pensions resurfaces. Even though we still have the worst state pension in the developed world and many British pensioners – most particularly women – rely almost wholly on state pensions for their retirement income, there are knee-jerk reactions that suggest we cannot afford to pay the state pension and must find ways to save money by raiding pensioners somehow. The Treasury often targets the “pensions piggy bank” when looking for quick gains, but the longer-term consequences are usually poorly thought-through.