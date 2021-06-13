It would be a real revolution in pensions. For some, pensions without retirement age, for others Personal income tax exemption: 06/13/2021
[*]First, unofficial information appeared that the new deal prepared by the government of Mateusz Morawiecki provides for the introduction in Poland of pensions for people who have not yet reached the retirement age, the so-called training pensions. Now, the income tax exemption project for people who, after reaching retirement age, will not convert to ZUS payments, but will continue their professional work, and postponement of the deadline for submitting a pension application – part of the National Reconstruction Plan, is widely commented.www.biologyreporter.com