Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oswego, NY

Hirschman Rockets to NWMT Steel Palace 150 win at Oswego

speed51.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO, N.Y. — Matt Hirschman may not run the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour often, but when he does, he makes his trips well worth it. The Pennsylvania driver drove to his fourth career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour win at Oswego Speedway on Saturday night, which was his second at the tricky New York oval. Hirschman became the fifth different winner in the first five races of the tour season by pulling away from NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece in the final laps to win the Steel Palace 150.

speed51.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Sports
State
Maine State
City
Maine, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bonsignore
Person
Ryan Preece
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Hirschman Rockets#Nwmt Steel Palace#Sunoco#Riverhead Raceway#Oswegospeedway Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSCBS News

Biden to launch national effort to fight gun violence and violent crime

President Biden is poised to announce a series of federal actions to combat gun violence and violent crime in a speech on Wednesday, according to senior administration officials. The speech comes amid national anxiety over rising violent crime rates in many cities during the pandemic. The White House said the...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.