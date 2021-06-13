Eden Hazard Hasn't Considered Leaving Real Madrid

Real Madrid could be on the hunt for a centre-back this summer as Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane are being linked with moves away from the Santiago Bernabeu. El Confidential say Ramos could be on his way out after spending most of last season on the treatment table while being out of contract at the end of June. Varane is reportedly keen on a switch to France too and has one year left on his deal, so the Spaniards may need at least one replacement.