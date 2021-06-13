Eden Hazard Hasn't Considered Leaving Real Madrid
Eden Hazard hasn't considered leaving Real Madrid after two injury-plagued seasons with the club and has vowed to turn around his tenure. "I'm only myself when I can enjoy myself on the pitch. That hasn't happened in the last two years at Madrid," Hazard told Belgium's Het Nieuwsblad. "If you have one or two injuries you can flip the switch, you recover to come back stronger, but if it's five, six, seven it's much more difficult mentally. But I keep going."soccer.realgm.com