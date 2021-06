The G7 nations declared recently that they will reach net zero emissions by 2050. I don't believe they will, as long as climate goals are about restrictions, not opportunities. We should be investing in green startups as enthusiastically as we move away from fossil fuels. Currently non-G7 countries in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Latin America are leading the way toward a positive green future, while industrialized nations see the climate as a reason for taxes, bans, or both.